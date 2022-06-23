LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Three Birmingham mail carriers robbed within five days

Three Birmingham mail carriers have been targeted by armed robbers in the last five days. USPS...
Three Birmingham mail carriers have been targeted by armed robbers in the last five days. USPS is offering a 50 thousand dollar reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.(MGN)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Birmingham mail carriers have been targeted by armed robbers in the last five days. USPS is offering a 50 thousand dollar reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

US Postal inspectors tell WBRC that these were armed robberies, the first happening on Saturday, June 18, and two others happening within thirty minutes of each other on June 21. Investigators believe the robberies are connected, but need help identifying a vehicle.

“Anytime there is a robbery, whether or not something is taken, it’s a federal crime,” US Postal Inspector Tony Robinson said. “Hopefully somebody can identify it. It has a paper tag on the back, someone out there has probably seen it parked somewhere. They just need to let law enforcement or postal investigators know.”

Robinson said it’s a 2015 to 2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler on the back and paint peeling on the roof. He said the carriers are okay and no mail was stolen, but equipment was taken.

“This was an armed robbery,” Robinson said. “Anytime postal equipment or personal effects are stolen from the carrier, and in this case, we had some equipment stolen, then they can be prosecuted in federal court and serve time for that.”

Robinson said it could be multiple suspects.

“In this case, it is the same group or people behind it,” he said.

With a 50 thousand dollar reward up for grabs, Robinson said he hopes someone will come forward.

“It’s our hope that someone will turn in their buddy in order to get that prize,” he said. “That’s why its important that the neighborhood watch out for the carriers. If they see anyone that looks like they are following them, someone suspicious, please reach out to local law enforcement.”

USPS said the black Nissan Versa has a green and white Drive Time paper tag.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashraf Edward “Ed” Khan, M.D. Dr. Khan
Jefferson Co. Dept. of Health doctor killed in motorcycle accident
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Major Crash I-65 SB @ MP267.9 before Exit 267 Walker Chapel Rd in Fultondale.
UPDATE: Lanes reopen following 2-vehicle crash on I-65S in Jefferson Co.
Justin Ross Hot Car Death
Murder conviction overturned for Justin Ross Harris, who left son in hot car in 2014
Shooting investigation on 21st St N
2 people shot; Investigation at 21st St N in Birmingham

Latest News

New video released in May shooting death of UAB researcher while family increases reward
New video released in May shooting death of UAB researcher while family increases reward
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church held funeral services Wednesday for two of their own killed by a...
St. Stephen’s holds first two funeral services after church shooting
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl
Now the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is increasing not only the number of events they will...
Jefferson County Sheriff asking for additional $1.2 million to strengthen World Games Security efforts