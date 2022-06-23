Texas Roadhouse: Making meat decisions

Texas Roadhouse gives tips on making meat decisions:

Quality is the key to a great steak or beef product. As many of you know, there are three grades of steak: Prime, Choice, and Select.

SELECT:

• This is what you find in most grocery stores and retail outlets.

• This is great for the budget.

• This is what most of us grew up eating at home.

• Select is the leanest grade, meaning less fat, so it will have a less natural flavor as some of the other grades.

CHOICE:

• Choice is what you find in most steakhouses, including Texas Roadhouse.

• Choice has more marbling, which is fat. This means more flavor.

• Choice is more expensive than Select.

PRIME:

• Prime has the most marbling.

• Only 2% of beef is graded as Prime each year.

• Therefore, it is more expensive.

At Texas Roadhouse, we use Choice beef.

Also, we are the only casual dining concept that has on-site Meat Cutters that hand-cut our steaks each and every day. A lot of people use the term hand-cut, but we are serious about it.

We believe that meat cutting is truly a lost art and our Meat Cutters are the unsung heroes. They work in a 34-degree meat room cutting steak. Each Meat Cutter handles more than a million dollars of meat every year.

Having on-site Meat Cutters is more expensive than buying pre-cut steaks, but it allows us to serve the freshest beef possible. This also allows us to cut the size or sizes you want and to make sure you are not wasting meat.

You can also buy whole cuts, such as the tenderloin that we have here, at the grocery store or butcher. This allows you to cut your own steaks to whatever size you want. Cutting a tenderloin is one of the easier meats to cut. It is much like cutting a loaf of bread.

Today, we are going to talk about filet, which is one of the most popular steaks.

Tenderloin:

• The filet comes from the tenderloin.

• The filet is one of the most tender cuts of meat.

• The filet is very lean. If cooked properly, it is “fork tender.”

• The filet is also low in fat.

• Some call it a royalty steak because there are only 2 tenderloins per animal.

• We will get 7 or 8 steaks from a tenderloin.

• The filet also makes a very nice plate presentation, which we will see later.

Aging:

• We age our tenderloin for 14 days. All other steaks we age between 22 days and 25 days.

• The goal of aging is to make the steak more tender and provide more flavor.

Actual Cutting: (Use a tenderloin with the fat removed to speed up process)

• When cutting a filet…

o Important to have a sharp knife

o The beauty of cutting your own means you can cut how you like it

o Cut a 6-ounce, 8-ounce, and medallions.

Cooking Demo/Grilling Tips:

• Grill should be clean.

• Grill surface should be very hot (400 - 500 degrees). Grill thermometers are a helpful tool.

• Lightly oil the hot grill grates with cooking oil. It can be soybean, Canola, or corn.

• Season steaks generously with your favorite seasonings. Next, drizzle with oil and lightly rub in the seasoning. Any seasoning will do, or you can use our Texas Roadhouse seasoning.

• Grill marks create a nice presentation. Turn steaks ¼ turn on each side to achieve the crisscross marks.

• How do you know when a steak is done? Either a lot of practice or a digital thermometer makes it simple. (Demonstrate with digital thermometer.)

Rare: 120-130 degrees

Medium rare: 130-140 degrees

Medium: 140-150 degrees

Medium well: 150-160 degrees

Well done: 165-175 degrees

