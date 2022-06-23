Stallions off to compete for USFL Championship for fans in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s playoff week in the USFL. Four teams, including the Birmingham Stallions will compete in Canton, Ohio for all the bragging rights.

“What an amazing journey we’ve been on,” Stallions Coach Skip Holtz, said.

The Stallions double checked their bags as they left the Magic City behind for the USFL playoffs.

“My PS5, that’s what I need to pack,” Quarterback J’Mar Smith said.

“Can’t leave without my head phones,” Defensive Tackle Willie Henry said.

While the players are eager to compete for a league title, they’re going to miss living in the 205.

“Deep south hospitality, it was my first time in the south, I appreciated it a lot,” Scooby Wright said.

“I had to stop by T-Bone’s to get me a cheesesteak before I head out of here,” Smith added.

“A wing spot called Wings R King, I eat that four times a week,” Smith said.

Smith said it’s been an honor reppin’ the home team.

“They brought the energy every game,” Smith added.

And that’s why the Stallions want to bring back the hardware.

“Its a blessing to just come out here and put on for the Birmingham Stallions,” Marable said.

“Support has been amazing, we are going to do everything we can to bring this trophy back to the city of Birmingham,” Holtz said.

The Stallions take on the Breakers on June 25 at 7:00 p.m. in Canton.

