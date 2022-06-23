LawCall
Squadron hosting NBA Draft Watch Party at Avondale

The Squadron are hosting an NBA Draft Watch Party at Avondale Brewing Company on June 23 from...
The Squadron are hosting an NBA Draft Watch Party at Avondale Brewing Company on June 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m..(Source: Pelicans' G League/Instagram)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Squadron are hosting an NBA Draft Watch Party at Avondale Brewing Company on June 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m..

The G-League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans are calling the watch party “Squadron Summer Slam.”

Last season, the Pelicans selected forward Trey Murphy III with the 17th overall pick (by way of a trade with Memphis) and Alabama guard Herbert Jones with the 35th overall pick. In Birmingham last season, Murphy III played six games in Birmingham with the Squadron last season, averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.3 minutes per game.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday night. The Pelicans were awarded the eighth overall pick in the draft lottery, their first lottery pick since 2020, when New Orleans drafted Alabama star, Kira Lewis Jr.

