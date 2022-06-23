Pelham Police Department seeking dispatchers, police officers

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Pelham announced that they are currently searching for dispatchers and police officers.

Officials with the City of Pelham say they just implemented a new pay structures, with salaries ranging from $41,246 to $58,614.

