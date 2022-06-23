LawCall
New video released in May shooting death of UAB researcher while family increases reward

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New video has been released that shows a possible suspect in the murder of a 50-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham in May. Police said David Westbrook was walking his dog around 11:00 p.m. the night of May 23 in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. They said he was in his car getting ready to leave when a man walked up and shot him. They are releasing new video of this potential suspect.

In the video above or here, you can see a man wearing sweatpants with a white colored stripe down the side and a grey hoodie sweatshirt with words or a logo on the front.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said anyone with information on who this suspect may be needs to give them a call. They will give their maximum award of five thousand dollars, but Westbrook’s family has pledged another three thousand dollars to the reward, making it eight thousand dollars. The tips will remain anonymous.

“They are hurt,” Bob Copus with Metro Alabama Crime Stoppers said. “They don’t understand why someone would hurt their brother in this case, and family members, they need to know the answers. That’s why we get a lot of families calling us, because they just want to know why this happened.”

Crime Stoppers said while looking at this security video, think about the time of night and try and remember if you’ve seen someone similar in the neighborhood. Copus said they need all the tips they can get, even ones that seem small or insignificant.

If you know anything about this case, contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. You remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could by eligible for a CASH REWARD of up to $8,000.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

