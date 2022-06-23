Man killed, 2 others injured in Center Point crash

CENTER POINT Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed a person’s life and injured two others.

Authorities tell us one man was killed. A child under the age of 13 was taken to Children’s of Alabama and another man was taken to UAB.

The accident happened on Carson Road.

