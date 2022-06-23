LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Man killed, 2 others injured in Center Point crash

The crash happened on Carson Road Thursday.
The crash happened on Carson Road Thursday.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER POINT Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed a person’s life and injured two others.

Authorities tell us one man was killed. A child under the age of 13 was taken to Children’s of Alabama and another man was taken to UAB.

The accident happened on Carson Road.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler in Orange Beach finds dollar bill stuffed with the deadly drug fentanyl
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Homicide investigation on 6th St SW in Birmingham
B’ham PD: Woman, 48, found dead inside home on 6th Street SW
Justin Ross Hot Car Death
Murder conviction overturned for Justin Ross Harris, who left son in hot car in 2014
The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white...
Reward offered for suspects who robbed several mail carriers in Birmingham

Latest News

Inmate accused of stealing ambulance
Police believe inmate accused of stealing ambulance also stole vehicle from Cullman Walmart
Suporting Black-owned businesses during The World Games.
Mayor Woodfin, Mastercard and BBRC announce new campaign to support Black-owned businesses during The World Games
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Sunday, June 12 a person was robbed and shot in the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South.
Birmingham Police investigating, robbery and shooting