Man arrested in machete attack in Gadsden

Man arrested for robbery, assault in Gadsden
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after being charged with robbery and assault.

Authorities say on June 22, deputies responded to Highway 411 outside of the Gadsden City Limits to find a man covered in blood in the roadway. The victim said he was attacked by a man with a machete. The man was taken to UAB hospital by Survival Flight, and after surgery is in stable condition.

Officers were able to take 40-year-old Junior Lorenza Pitts into custody. Pitts was charged with First Degree robbery, First Degree Assault and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.

Pitts is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond. He must complete a mental evaluation.

