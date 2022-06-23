LawCall
Honors Hall at University of Alabama evacuated due to potentially hazardous material

UA Honors Hall evacuated.
UA Honors Hall evacuated.(Source: Bryan Henry/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has sent out an alert saying Honors Hall has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution because of a potentially hazardous material found in a storage room.

Emergency officials are on scene to handle and remove the substance.

No injuries are reported.

Please avoid the area.

