Honors Hall at University of Alabama evacuated due to potentially hazardous material

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama has sent out an alert saying Honors Hall has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution because of a potentially hazardous material found in a storage room.

Emergency officials are on scene to handle and remove the substance.

No injuries are reported.

Please avoid the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.