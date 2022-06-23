First Alert for breezy conditions and isolated storms Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is another warm start to the day with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Dew points remain in the lower 70s this morning, so it feels a little muggy. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds to start out the day. We are watching a weak cold front to our north that will move through the area today. It could produce enough lift to give us a 20-30% chance for an isolated shower or storm today. The best chance to see rain this afternoon will likely occur along and south of I-20. The rest of us will likely remain hot and dry today. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. A few spots in west Alabama could approach 100°F this afternoon. Tuscaloosa managed to hit 101°F yesterday which tied their record high back in 1964. Most of us will likely remain a few degrees shy of tying or breaking record high temperatures today. The good news about today’s forecast is that the National Weather Service has not issued a heat advisory for the area. Humidity levels will likely remain low enough for the heat index to stay at or below 105°F. I think the breezy northwest winds this afternoon will help to make it feel slightly comfortable in the shade. Winds will be from the northwest at 10-15 mph with isolated wind gusts up to 20 mph. If you plan on going to the Barons game this evening at 7 PM, plan for a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will start in the upper 80s and cool into the upper 70s by the end of the game. An isolated shower will be possible before 8 PM, but most of the game should remain dry. \

Slightly Drier Tomorrow: Tomorrow morning may start out slightly cooler thanks to drier air filtering into North and Central Alabama. We’ll likely start the day with a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Most of tomorrow is shaping up to be dry with highs back into the upper 90s. Winds will continue from the north at 5-10 mph. There’s a low chance we could see a stray shower or storm in far east Alabama tomorrow afternoon and evening, but I think most of us will remain hot and dry. With slightly lower dew points, the heat index will likely remain at or below 105°F.

Hot and Muggy Weekend: The weekend is shaping up to remain hot with increasing humidity levels. With higher dew points in place, we will introduce a 20-30% chance for isolated storms Saturday and Sunday. Plan for morning temperatures to start out in the low to mid 70s with highs in the mid to upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will likely feel like it is in the 105°F range this weekend. Any storm that develops this weekend could end up strong. Main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and possibly small hail. Just make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App if you plan on spending time outdoors. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.

Next Big Thing: A weak cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama early next week. Our greatest chance to see showers and storms will likely occur Monday afternoon and evening. Rain chance has increased to 50%. We’ll likely end up closer to average Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Storms that develop Monday could end up strong. Hopefully we’ll see a little bit of rain as we could use it after a mostly dry week. The rest of next week will give us a 20-30% chance for rain with highs in the low to mid 90s. Best chance for rain for the middle of next week will likely occur along and south of I-20.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet for the next five days. Models hint that in the next five to ten days we may need to watch the Caribbean for potential tropical development, but I see nothing that will impact the United States within the week. If you plan on heading to the Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for hot and mostly dry conditions. Highs will end up in the mid to upper 90s with only an isolated shower or storm possible this weekend. The rip current threat will end up in the low to moderate range this weekend with sea surface temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

