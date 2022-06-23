BPD: Murders have risen in Birmingham by over 11%

LawCall
The City of Birmingham has released the latest public safety statistics from the Birmingham Police Department, and it shows that murders have risen by more than 11 percent than by this time in 2021.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham has released the latest public safety statistics from the Birmingham Police Department, and it shows that murders have risen by more than 11 percent than by this time in 2021.

The statistics show that the number of rapes has also risen by nearly 29 percent than this time in 2021. Despite the rise in both crimes, the number of overall violent crimes has dropped by nearly 13 percent, with robberies and aggravated assaults declining.

Burglaries has risen by nearly two percent, while auto thefts have risen by 11 percent. Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle has risen by nearly eight percent, while theft has lower by just over five percent.

Overall, the public safety statistics show that total crime has lowered in the City of Birmingham by just over three percent.

The full chart of the Birmingham Police Department’s most recent public safety statistics can be viewed below.

