Birmingham Police investigating, robbery and shooting

Sunday, June 12 a person was robbed and shot in the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South.
Sunday, June 12 a person was robbed and shot in the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for a robbery and shooting suspect.

Sunday, June 12 a person was robbed and shot in the 7000 block of 1st Avenue South.

Surveillance cameras captured photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect, is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App. Simply download the app and submit a tip. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

