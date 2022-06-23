LawCall
Arch Manning commits to Texas

By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Five-star quarterback Arch Manning from New Orleans has committed to the University of Texas, he announced via social media on Thursday, June 23.

Manning has passed for 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns in three seasons at Newman. He’s also rushed for 17 scores in the Green and White.

He turned down offers from LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, and others.

