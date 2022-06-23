LawCall
Allstate, Progressive cut ties with insurance agency that posted insensitive Juneteenth sign

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (Gray News) - A Maine insurance agency has lost partners because of a Juneteenth sign.

Progressive and Allstate have terminated their relationships with the Harry E. Reed insurance agency in Millinocket after the company posted a sign on its window.

“Juneteenth. It’s whatever...We’re closed...Enjoy your fried chicken & collard greens,” the sign stated in photos obtained by WABI.

Message posted on Reed Agency window(Alura Stillwagon)

WABI also reports employee Melanie Hansen-Higgins identified herself as the person behind the sign in an apology posted to Facebook. She stated she was reprimanded by her employer.

“I would like to publicly apologize for any misunderstanding and hurt that has arisen out of my usual, snarky office closure signs and content,” she said.

The employee stated she has posted other signs for holiday closures in attempts at humor.

The town, which is located about three hours north of Portland, released a statement calling the sign “deeply saddening, disgraceful and unacceptable.”

Allstate and Progressive stated the sign violated their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

