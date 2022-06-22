LawCall
What you need to know about infant COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccine for children
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children under five are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations. UAB and Children’s Pediatric Infectious Diseases Co-Director Dr. David Kimberlin says getting this vaccine will protect younger children from the worst of COVID-19 and called today a very important day.

“If you have seen, like 75% of all children in the United States, infected with COVID especially during this last Omicron wave in January and into February of this year. If you then go get vaccinated, which is now recommended for ages six months and older, you will have maximally protected your child and done everything you can to keep them safe,” said Dr. Kimberlin.

Local health care facilities are now working to get the right tools to begin giving these vaccines to very young children.

“For us as a clinic and a company it is about making sure we have the right size needles. A lot of our kids street clinics have that pediatric and infant equipment. Some of our main street clinics will need to stock up with those smaller needles,” said MainStreet Family Care Marketing Director Betsy Stewart.

Most side effects are mild and do not last long. They include pain at the injection site, sometimes swelling or redness as well as fatigue. While it is the same vaccine, children will take a smaller doses, creating a new challenge.

“With the adult vaccines it was 10 to 11 doses per vile, if we are looking for a smaller dose, how many doses per vile is that,” said Stewart.

For comparison, children under 5 will receive two doses of 25 micrograms. Kids 6 to 11 get doses at 50 micrograms each, and those 12 and older receive two 100 microgram doses.

To find vaccination opportunities near you, you can visit this website.

