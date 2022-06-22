Village Tavern: Southern Shrimp and Grits

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Canola Oil

8 peeled jumbo Shrimp

½ Cup Sliced Mushrooms

1 teaspoon Garlic, minced

2 Tablespoons White Wine

¼ Cup Bacon, pre-cooked, diced ¼ inch

¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt

¼ teaspoon Coarse Grind Black Pepper

3 dashes Hot Sauce

1 Tablespoons Green Onions, sliced thin

1 teaspoon Parsley, chopped

1 Cup Cheese Grits (Recipe Follows)

Directions:

1. In a pre-heated sauté pan with canola oil, add shrimp. Turn shrimp when they begin to color, add mushrooms and garlic and cook for 1 minute.

2. Add white wine and bacon. Toss well and cook until shrimp is done but not overcooked.

3. Season with Kosher salt and black pepper.

4. Spoon grits into a serving bowl. Spoon shrimp mixture over grits.

5. Garnish with green onions and chopped parsley.

CHEESE GRITS

Yield: 5 CUPS

Ingredients:

3 ½ Cups Water

1 teaspoon Kosher Salt

1 Cup Heavy Cream

1 Cup Anson Mills Organic Stone Ground Grits

¼ teaspoon White Pepper, ground

1 ½ Cup Gruyere Cheese, shredded

Directions:

1. Bring water and Kosher salt in a boil in a Sauce pot.

2. Slowly add grits, whisking constantly. Lower heat to a simmer and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent the grits to stick in the bottom or scorch. Taste if grits are cooked, if not continue to cook for another 5 minutes, stirring continuously.

3. Once grits are cooked, whisk in heavy cream.

4. Remove from heat and add white pepper and Gruyere cheese, stir until cheese is melted.

5. Keep hot

