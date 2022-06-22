VIDEO: Surveillance video released in case of UAB researcher shot and killed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama released surveillance video in the case of a 50-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on May 23, 2022.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m.

Birmingham Police are investigating Westbrook’s death.

According to Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, Westbrook was sitting in his vehicle, which was parked at 135 54th St North in Birmingham. Westbrook had just finished walking his dog at a nearby soccer field when he was approached by a male wearing dark track pants with a white stripe down the leg, and a gray hooded sweatshirt with a light-colored design on the chest. Investigators said the suspect shot Westbrook as Westbrook attempted to back out of his parking space.

Westbrook worked as a researcher at UAB for more than 25 years, and was also a volunteer for Birmingham AIDS Outreach.

UAB released this statement on Westbrook’s death:

The UAB community is heartbroken over David’s tragic loss to a senseless act of gun violence. He was a wonderful friend, colleague and valued member of the community.

If you know anything about this case, contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777. You remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could by eligible for a CASH REWARD of up to $8,000.

