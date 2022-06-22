Sylacauga K-9 Drago assists in 2 drug busts

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police Department’s K-9 Drago assisted in two drug busts on June 21.

Police say a gun was seized from a person forbidden to have a firearm following a traffic stop assist with Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.

The second picture is drugs seized in a traffic stop in Sylacauga, according to police.

View the entire post from the Sylacauga Police Department below:

Sylacauga Police Department's post on Facebook. (Source: Sylacauga Police Department/Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.