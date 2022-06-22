LawCall
Sylacauga K-9 Drago assists in 2 drug busts

K-9 Drago drug bust.
K-9 Drago drug bust.(Source: Sylacauga Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga Police Department’s K-9 Drago assisted in two drug busts on June 21.

Police say a gun was seized from a person forbidden to have a firearm following a traffic stop assist with Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.

The second picture is drugs seized in a traffic stop in Sylacauga, according to police.

View the entire post from the Sylacauga Police Department below:

Sylacauga Police Department's post on Facebook.
Sylacauga Police Department's post on Facebook.(Source: Sylacauga Police Department/Facebook)

