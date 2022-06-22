Soccer fans know him as Juan Agudelo, his kids know him as Coach John

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Legion FC Striker, Juan Agudelo, made a splash in the soccer world at just 17 when he scored a goal for the U.S. Men’s National Team, the youngest player to do so a the time.

Now the 29-year-old is balancing being a pro-athlete in Birmingham and an all-star dad.

Agudelo picked soccer at a young age. For his daughters, well that may be a sensitive subject.

“My youngest really likes tennis, she says you have to run too much in soccer,” Agudelo said.

The former Men’s National Team sensation is starting a new chapter in his storied career.

“I’m Juan, daddy, dad, but when its tennis time, I’m Coach John, Coach John is a very serious coach,” Agudelo said.

He’s fully embracing his alter ego.

“I change my character, like in Hollywood, we go to work, I say two laps lets go, lets get practice going,” Agudelo said.

Because if he’s not Coach John...

“You know the daughter tries to like not take things seriously, I’m too nice of a dad, my wife kills me for it,” Agudelo said.

While his girls may be more into tennis than tackles, they couldn’t be more proud of their dad.

“I think even before my last name, she says my dad is a pro soccer player, his name is blah blah,” Agudelo said. “I’m like just tell him my name first, I’m a normal guy.”

He credits sports for shaping him into the man he is today.

“Not Coach John, but, I like the person I turn into when things get tough, you kind of figure out a lot about yourself one, you build character that you can translate to other things in life,” Agudelo said.

But if coaching his girls has taught him anything...

“Life isn’t all about soccer, it’s not all about money, lets just be happy,” Agudelo said.

You can see him in action again at Protective Stadium Saturday July 23.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.