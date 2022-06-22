Reward offered for suspects who robbed several mail carriers in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPS) is offering up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to those responsible for robbing three mail carriers in Birmingham.

On June 18, 2022, around 11:30 a.m. a letter carrier was robbed in the 1200 block of 15th St. north.

On June 21, 2022, around 10:45 a.m. a letter carrier was robbed in the 900 block of Valley Road Place

June 21, 2022, around 11:10 a.m. a letter carrier in the 1000 block of 57th St. was robbed.

The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white Drive Time paper tag.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3754946

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

