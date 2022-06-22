LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Reward offered for suspects who robbed several mail carriers in Birmingham

The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white...
The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white Drive Time paper tag.(Ethan Stein)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPS) is offering up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to those responsible for robbing three mail carriers in Birmingham.

  • On June 18, 2022, around 11:30 a.m. a letter carrier was robbed in the 1200 block of 15th St. north.
  • On June 21, 2022, around 10:45 a.m. a letter carrier was robbed in the 900 block of Valley Road Place
  • June 21, 2022, around 11:10 a.m. a letter carrier in the 1000 block of 57th St. was robbed.

The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white Drive Time paper tag.

The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white...
The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white Drive Time paper tag.(USPS)

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) Reference Case No. 3754946

The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white...
The suspects were seen in a 2015-2017 black Nissan Versa with a spoiler and a green and white Drive Time paper tag.(USPS)

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashraf Edward “Ed” Khan, M.D. Dr. Khan
Jefferson Co. Dept. of Health doctor killed in motorcycle accident
A Tennessee nurse was arrested on a charge of DUI despite not being under the influence.
Blood test shows woman charged with DUI, felony child neglect was sober at time of arrest
Major Crash I-65 SB @ MP267.9 before Exit 267 Walker Chapel Rd in Fultondale.
UPDATE: Lanes reopen following 2-vehicle crash on I-65S in Jefferson Co.
Justin Ross Hot Car Death
Murder conviction overturned for Justin Ross Harris, who left son in hot car in 2014
Shooting investigation on 21st St N
2 people shot; Investigation at 21st St N in Birmingham

Latest News

David Westbrook
VIDEO: Surveillance video released in case of UAB researcher shot and killed
Surveillance video released in Birmingham homicide case SOURCE: Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama
Surveillance video released in Birmingham homicide case SOURCE: Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama
With interest rates on the rise, federal student loans are about to get more expensive.
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase
Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase