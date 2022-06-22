LawCall
Rail crossing at Highway 119 and Highway 31 closed for repairs

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The rail crossing at the intersection of Highway 119 and Highway 31 closed for repairs Wednesday, according to City of Alabaster.

Experts said the repairs are projected to take about eight hours to complete.

Detour signs are posted throughout the area.


Drivers are encouraged to use Second Place Northwest/First Street near the Alabaster Police Department or Fulton Springs Road to access Highway 119 while the crossing is closed.

A reminder about today’s rail crossing repairs.

Posted by Alabaster Police Department on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

