One killed in deadly crash in Tuscaloosa

Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say they are investigating after a man was...
Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say they are investigating after a man was killed in a crash on June 22.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa Police Department say they are investigating after a man was killed in a crash on June 22.

Police say this happened in the 3700 block of 29th Street on Wednesday morning. Authorities believe the driver was traveling west on 29th Street, and then lost control of the car. The car hit a curb, crossed the center line of the road, and then hit a tree along the wood line.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

