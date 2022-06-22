LawCall
Murals celebrate 75th Annual Peach Festival in Chilton County

Peach murals across Chilton County
Peach murals across Chilton County(Chilton County Chamber of Commerce)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may see some sweet new murals sprouting up around Chilton County.

The Chilton County Chamber of Commerce sponsored a peach-themed mural contest to help promote the county’s most famous export and the 75th Annual Peach Festival.

Windows of businesses and retail outlets in every community have been decorated with all things peach.

The best murals from the communities of Clanton, Jemison, Maplesville and Thorsby will be selected on Friday June 24, 2022 in conjunction with the inaugural Clanton City Peachfest.

Peach murals across Chilton County
Peach murals across Chilton County(Chilton County Chamber of Commerce)
Peach murals across Chilton County
Peach murals across Chilton County(Chilton County Chamber of Commerce)
Peach murals across Chilton County
Peach murals across Chilton County(Chilton County Chamber of Commerce)
Peach murals across Chilton County
Peach murals across Chilton County(Chilton County Chamber of Commerce)
Peach murals across Chilton County
Peach murals across Chilton County(Chilton County Chamber of Commerce)
Peach murals across Chilton County
Peach murals across Chilton County(Chilton County Chamber of Commerce)
Peach murals across Chilton County
Peach murals across Chilton County(Chilton County Chamber of Commerce)

Sponsors of the winning murals from each community will retain their “bragging rights” until the 2023 Peach Festival.

