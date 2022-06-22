LawCall
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese gets new name

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a name change and a new look.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) - Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is rebranding and shortening its name to Kraft Mac & Cheese, the first name change in the product’s 85-year history.

Kraft said the change is meant to reflect how fans already refer to the brand.

The box is also getting a subtle makeover, with a refreshed logo and a single-hue blue that the company says amplifies the brand’s most recognizable asset: the noodle smile.

Kraft said the name and box changes are part of an effort to rebrand the household staple as “comfort food.”

The new packaging with the new name hits shelves in August.

The new Kraft Mac & Cheese boxes have a refreshed logo that the company says highlights the...
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

