Hoover Police: Man accused of exposing genitals to female at business

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police detectives are working to identify a man who is alleged to have exposed his genitals to a female employee of a local business on June 18, 2022.

Officers do not have a vehicle description.

HPD investigating Public Lewdness case (Hoover Police Dept.)

#HooverPD detectives are working to identify a man who is alleged to have exposed his genitals to a female employee of a business on 06/18/22.



If you recognize this person, please contact Detective Brandon Eddy at (205) 739-7499. You can also leave an anonymous tip via: http://www.hooverpd.com/submit-a-tip.php.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip on their website: http://crimestoppersmetroal.com/. You will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest.

