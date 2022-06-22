LawCall
Hoover Police: Man accused of exposing genitals to female at business

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police detectives are working to identify a man who is alleged to have exposed his genitals to a female employee of a local business on June 18, 2022.

Officers do not have a vehicle description.

If you recognize this person, please contact Detective Brandon Eddy at (205) 739-7499. You can also leave an anonymous tip via: http://www.hooverpd.com/submit-a-tip.php.

You can also call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip on their website: http://crimestoppersmetroal.com/. You will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if your tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest.

