Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! If you stepped outside this morning, you probably think it’s a little warmer and muggier. It is! Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 70s this morning. Slightly cooler temperatures in east Alabama. Humidity levels are also up a bit, so it might feel a little muggy outside. With slightly higher humidity levels and hot temperatures expected this afternoon, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of Central Alabama today from 12 PM to 6 PM. It does not include our far eastern counties such as Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, Tallapoosa, and Chambers. Plan for highs to approaching the upper 90s with feels like temperatures approaching 105°F. Just make sure you take frequent breaks and stay hydrated if you have to work in the heat today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear this morning. We should see plenty of sunshine this morning, but plan for clouds to increase this afternoon. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm that could cool you down. Most of us will remain dry. We are forecasting a high of 98°F for Birmingham today. Parts of west Alabama could approach 100°F. We will likely end up a few degrees shy of tying the record high temperature for this afternoon of 101°F in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Anniston. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening, it will be very warm. Temperatures at 7 PM will likely end up near 90°F and cool into the low to mid 80s by the end of the game.

Stray Storm Possible Tomorrow: We will likely start tomorrow morning off dry with a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the mid 70s. A weak cold front will try to move into Central Alabama tomorrow. It won’t cool us down, but it could lower our humidity levels a bit as we head into Friday. Ahead of the front, we will likely end up hot and a little muggy. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 90s again with heat index values around 105°F. It would not surprise me if another heat advisory were issued again for tomorrow. We’ll hold on to a 10% chance for an isolated storm tomorrow afternoon. Best coverage will likely occur along and south of I-20. Most of us will end up hot and dry tomorrow afternoon. Winds will be out of the north-northwest at 10-15 mph.

Heat Continues into the Weekend: The hot weather will stick around as we approach the weekend. Overnight lows are forecast to cool into the low to mid 70s with highs in the upper 90s Friday and Saturday. I think we’ll stay dry Friday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. A stray shower will be possible for far east Alabama Friday afternoon, but most of us will end up hot and dry. We could see a few more clouds Saturday with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. If you plan on heading to the lake or pool this weekend, make sure you apply sunscreen and wear a hat! The UV Index will remain in the extreme range meaning you can easily burn within 15 minutes. Sunday we will increase our rain chance to 30%, but I wouldn’t cancel any outdoor activities. We’ll end up partly cloudy Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Next Big Thing: The pattern will likely change next week as the strong ridge of high pressure weakens and moves away. It will allow our high temperatures to drop back to average with highs in the lower 90s and give us a chance for afternoon showers and storms. A weak cold front will likely move into the Southeast Monday giving us a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Storms that form next week will have the chance to become strong. Main threat will be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. The rest of the week will end up like your typical summertime pattern where heat and humidity could activate random showers and storms. Rain chances will be hit or miss, but at least we have the chance to see something each day vs a dry and very hot pattern. Rain chance for the middle and end of next week around 30%.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain quiet for the next five days. Models hint that in the next five to ten days we may need to watch the Caribbean for potential tropical development, but I see nothing that will impact the United States within the week. If you plan on heading to the Gulf Coast this weekend, plan for hot and mostly dry conditions. Highs will end up in the mid to upper 90s with only an isolated shower or storm possible this weekend. The rip current threat will end up in the low to moderate range this weekend with sea surface temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

