Grandmother charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in trash can, police say

Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old...
Becky Vreeland, 60, is charged with first-degree murder and child abuse after her 3-year-old granddaughter was found dead in a trash can.(Cleveland County Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) – A grandmother in Oklahoma has been charged with first-degree murder after a 3-year-old girl was found dead in a trash can.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to a call Tuesday afternoon. Upon arriving, officers were told there was a dead child at the residence.

Police said they found the body of 3-year-old Riley Lynn Nolan inside a trash can at the home. Police said the child had “obvious signs of trauma to her body.”

According to police, Riley had recently been in the custody of her grandmother, 60-year-old Becky Ann Vreeland. Vreeland was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Following an interview with police, Vreeland was booked into the Cleveland County Jail without bond.

Jail records show that Vreeland is charged with first-degree murder and child neglect.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

