Election 2022: Britt beats Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Katie Britt has won the Republican nomination for Senate in Alabama, defeating six-term Congressman Mo Brooks in a primary runoff after former President Donald Trump endorsed and then un-endorsed him.

The loss ends a turbulent campaign for Brooks, a conservative firebrand who had fully embraced Trump’s election lies and had run under the banner “MAGA Mo.” But it wasn’t enough for the former president, who initially backed Brooks in the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, but then rescinded his support as Brooks languished in the polls.

Trump eventually endorsed Britt in the race’s final stretch after she emerged as the top vote-getter in the state’s May 24 primary.

Britt will face Democrat Will Boyd in November for the open Senate seat.

