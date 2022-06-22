Deputies sieze meth, fentanyl, $100,000 in jewelry during raids in Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said raids at homes in the area turned up meth, fentanyl, and nearly $100,000 in jewelry.

The agents targeted three homes on Jordan Street and homes on Belmont Street and Cayenne Way in the operation.

ECSO said, “Inside the homes, narcotics investigators located 3 ½ pounds of methamphetamine, a pound of marijuana, 32 grams of Fentanyl, 8.1 grams of cocaine, 8.5 grams of marijuana edibles, 13.4 grams of MDMA, 4.2 grams of Heroin, 5.6 grams of Oxycodone, a quantity of Promethazine and two pints of Promethazine with Codeine mixed, $17,947 in cash and ten guns.”

Investigators said they also seized five vehicles believed to be used in the drug trade and nearly $100,000 in jewelry and other assets including guns.

Deputies now want to find seven people wanted for their roles in the drug trade, Sheriff Chip Simmons said.

Warrants have been signed for Andrea Howard, Larry Hartley, Cubie Ball, Anthony Moore, Kellie Langley, Marcus Faggard, and Kewauntez Matthews.

Deputies seize meth, fentanyl, $100,000 in jewelry during raids in Escambia County (919039361464473 | Escambia County Sheriff)

The United States Postal Inspectors Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pensacola Police Department, and the United States Army – National Guard, assisted Escambia County deputies in the operation.

Deputies seize meth, fentanyl, $100,000 in jewelry during raids in Escambia County (Escambia County Sheriff)

Deputies seize meth, fentanyl, $100,000 in jewelry during raids in Escambia County (Escambia County Sheriff)

Deputies seize meth, fentanyl, $100,000 in jewelry during raids in Escambia County (Escambia County Sheriff)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.