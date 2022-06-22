LawCall
Murder conviction overturned for Justin Ross Harris, who left son in hot car in 2014

Justin Ross Hot Car Death
Justin Ross Hot Car Death(WGCL)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Georgia Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of the Atlanta father who left his 22-month-old son in a hot car while he was at work, resulting in the child’s death.

Justin Ross Harris, 41, left his son named Cooper in his car in June 2014. Harris was supposed to drop his son off at daycare on the way to his job at Home Depot but did not do so.

Cooper was discovered seven hours later in the back seat of his father’s car outside his office in Atlanta. The temperatures that day was in the 80s.

Harris claimed it was an accident and blamed sleep deprivation. Prosecutors claimed that Harris wanted to get out of his marriage because he wanted to have sex with as many women as possible. Harris reportedly had exchanged sexual text messages with multiple women on the day his son died. One of the text exchanges was with a 16-year-old.

He was convicted of malice murder, cruelty to children and criminal attempt to commit a felony in 2016. Harris was sentenced to life without parole as well as 32 additional years for other crimes.

Harris filed an appeal for the murder conviction earlier this year. The Georgia Supreme Court released its decision on Wednesday. Harris has not challenged his convictions for the sexual crimes he committed.

READ THE DECISION

PREVIOUS STORY

