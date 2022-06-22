LawCall
Birmingham City Council votes to increase cab rates because of gas prices

(WLUC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council voted to amend the city’s taxi cab ordinance to allow for an increase in rates.

City leaders said the move is meant to help alleviate some of the costs associated with current gas prices for local companies. The City has not amended the taxi cab ordinance to increase fares since 2012.

In the ordinance, there is a provision that states the council will review the rates in six months to determine a future course of action.

The increased rates are as follows: Three dollars for the first ¼ mile (unchanged) and $0.32 for each 1/8 mile after that, an increase of $0.07 cents. A charge for waiting also increased from $24 an hour to $30 per hour, according to the ordinance.

