Back to Work: Encouraging news for job hunters in west Alabama

According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the jobless rate as of May was 2.7%.
By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - There is some encouraging news on the job front in west Alabama. Employers are beginning to see more and more people go back to work.

Angela Harbin spends her days looking for work, not just any job, but one that wouldn’t require her to be on her feet all day.

“I have a job, but I am on a medical leave of absence because I can no longer stand too long on my feet, so I am gong to have to forgo that job to look for something where I can sit,” Harbin said.

Although the medical condition may narrow her choices somewhat, Harbin is confident she’ll find something soon and to her satisfaction.

“Oh definitely every time I come in here there are jobs. There are signs outside and there are jobs everywhere,” Harbin said.

And she maybe right.

David Guest says he’s never seen a situation in which there were jobs aplenty in west Alabama, opportunities ranging from the automotive industry to doctors offices.

“Lumber yards, there’s not an employer out there I can think of right off the top of my head that is fully staffed,” said Guest, a Business Service Representative for the Tuscaloosa Area Career Center.

In fact, Guest is not even aware of any employers having a full staff. He says he doesn’t have an exact number, but estimated this part of the state alone has ‘thousands of jobs’ available spread out over a seven county area, ranging from Lamar to Marengo Counties.

“I know something will eventually come up,” said Harbin.

With those possibilities up for grabs, Harbin is determined to land one of them. It’s just a matter of time and perseverance.

