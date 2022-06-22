Authorities searching for inmate who stole ambulance from UAB Hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently searching for an inmate they say stole an ambulance from a hospital.

Authorities say a deputy took 45-year-old Phillip Shane Bradford to UAB for treatment. When they got to the hospital, Bradford overpowered the deputy and fled the scene in an ambulance. Birmingham Police were able to find the stolen ambulance in Robinwood, but are still currently searching for Bradford.

Bradford was charged with 1st degree robbery, obstruction of governmental operations, possession of drug paraphernalia, and third degree attempting to elude and escape.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

