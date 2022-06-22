LawCall
22-year-old Shelby man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Greene Co.

(WAFF)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old Shelby man was killed Tuesday, June 21, in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Seth D. McGuffie, 22, was killed when his truck was struck by a driver of another truck. McGuffie was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state troopers.

The other driver was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

Troopers said it happened at approximately 7 a.m. on Interstate 59 near the 42 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Eutaw, in Greene County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

