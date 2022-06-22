22-year-old Shelby man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Greene Co.

GREENE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old Shelby man was killed Tuesday, June 21, in a two-vehicle crash in Greene County, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said Seth D. McGuffie, 22, was killed when his truck was struck by a driver of another truck. McGuffie was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state troopers.

The other driver was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa.

Troopers said it happened at approximately 7 a.m. on Interstate 59 near the 42 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Eutaw, in Greene County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.