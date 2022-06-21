LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

State’s shift of judgeship causes anger for some

By Steve Crocker
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state’s decision to move a judgeship from Jefferson County to Madison County could wind up in front of a judge.

Tiara Hudson won the primary for the seat to replace Clyde Jones, but then the State Judicial Resources Commission voted to move the judgeship to Madison County.

State Chief Justice Tom Parker, who heads the commission, declined our interview request earlier this month, but released a statement saying an analysis of judgeships across the state shows Jefferson County has nearly eight more judges than it needs, while Madison County needs three more.

Attorney Eric Guster, who is an advisor to Hudson, disagrees.

“Candidates ran an entire campaign, people voted and the winner was announced. Then the seat was taken,” says Guster.

He adds “the data that they’re using to show Madison County needs judges, we feel that’s an error... we have capital murder cases almost every day in Jefferson County. Madison doesn’t have that problem.”

Guster and State Senator Rodger Smitherman acknowledge Chief Justice Parker has been aggressive in seeking more money from the legislature for extra judges needed across the state.

Senator Smitherman says he has been working on legislation to address the issue, and he will push for specificity in where judges are assigned. In the meantime, Guster says Hudson is weighing her legal options.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
The teenager has injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.
17-year-old among 2 shot in Birmingham Saturday
Person injured in shooting near Lipscomb
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting near Lipscomb
KY woman bitten by snake on door hanger
Snake bites Kentucky woman on the face
One killed in fire in Adger
UPDATE: Man killed in Adger fire identified

Latest News

President Biden is considering a federal gas tax holiday. If that happens, we could see some...
Will a federal gas tax holiday bring relief to drivers?
Many travelers were stranded after airlines canceled more than 3,200 flights between Friday and...
Why are airlines experiencing travel delays and cancellations?
Chambers County Deputy Sheriff killed in crash
Chambers County Deputy Sheriff dies in line of duty
Gas tax holiday impact
Gas tax holiday impact