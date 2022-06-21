LawCall
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Tallapoosa St. exit on I-59 NB

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Tallapoosa St. exit on I-65 NB(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tallapoosa Street Exit on Interstate 59 Northbound is closed to traffic due to an overturned 18 wheeler.

Officials say there was a small fuel leak as a result of the incident but it has been contained and there is currently no environmental threat.

The exit ramp is expected to be closed for 2-3 hours according to Birmingham Police.

