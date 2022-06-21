Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Tallapoosa St. exit on I-59 NB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tallapoosa Street Exit on Interstate 59 Northbound is closed to traffic due to an overturned 18 wheeler.

Officials say there was a small fuel leak as a result of the incident but it has been contained and there is currently no environmental threat.

The exit ramp is expected to be closed for 2-3 hours according to Birmingham Police.

🚨TRAFFIC ADVISORY🚨



No hazardous material involved, however responding officer advises the ramp will be closed for 2-3 hours.

