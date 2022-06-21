Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Tallapoosa St. exit on I-59 NB
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tallapoosa Street Exit on Interstate 59 Northbound is closed to traffic due to an overturned 18 wheeler.
Officials say there was a small fuel leak as a result of the incident but it has been contained and there is currently no environmental threat.
The exit ramp is expected to be closed for 2-3 hours according to Birmingham Police.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.