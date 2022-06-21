Omega Fine Arts Academy opens in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Talladega is partnering with the Omega Academy of Science and Fine Arts to bring a golf and STEM academy to the area.

The Omega Academy is a public-private partnership led by Dr. Mark E. Stevens, Vanessa Williams-Nash, Lamar D. Williams, and Dr. Shaquille O’Neal. The goal is to provide underserved communities with education and sports initiatives.

The academy will use the Talladega Golf Course and the Eastside Head Start building with a mission to provide enrichment and child development through alternative educational platforms.

They plan to use the golf course as a golf school or a six-loop course on 38 acres. The goal is to use the former head start building for families who have been negatively impacted by poverty, crime, unemployment, homelessness and inadequate public education services.

Leaders say the collaboration is restoring hope and pride in the city. The four-time NBA champion says he’s happy to be a part of the change in Talladega.

“We believe that our golf course project and stem curriculum of the academy will seamlessly give kids skills and will assist them in all areas of life,” says O’Neal. “Our mission is to provide an enriching education and child development options in diverse communities and create pathways for youth to excel in life. Change is coming to Talladega and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The city held a ribbon-cutting last Friday for the Omega Academy. They plan to offer science, technology, engineering and mathematics courses for boys in middle and high school.

In partnership with the City of Talladega, the Omega Academy of Science and Fine Arts has acquired the Talladega Golf Course and the Eastside Head Start building. These acquisitions will be used to provide education and sports initiatives to underserved communities. The Omega Academy of Science and Fine Arts is a public-private partnership led by Dr. Mark E. Stevens, Vanessa Williams-Nash, Lamar D.Williams, and Dr. Shaquille O’Neal. Its mission is to provide solutions that enrich education and child development options in diverse communities by leveraging the organizers' relationships with corporate partners using Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The Omega Academy of Science and Fine Arts will provide services to individuals and families whose quality of life has been negatively impacted by poverty, unemployment, homelessness, crime, and inadequate public education services. The Academy’s resources will provide an alternative education platform and child development options for the community. Plans include utilizing portions of the old golf course to create a golf school or six-hole loop course and driving range for the city on the current 38-acre property. The program will enable youth to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges by seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a curriculum focused on diverse life skills. Posted by City of Talladega Government on Friday, June 17, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.