Move United selects Hoover, Ala. as host for 2023 Move United Nationals

Move United, the national leader in community-based sports and recreation for individuals with disabilities, has selected the City of Hoover and Birmingham, Alabama, as the host for the 2023 Move United Nationals. In addition, the event will expand to include adults as well as youth athletes with a physical, visual, and/or intellectual disability.

Move United Nationals is the largest and longest-standing national sport championship event for athletes with a physical, visual, and/or intellectual disability. The 2023 event, scheduled for July 8-15, marks the 66th year of competition. Athletes must qualify to compete through one of more than two dozen local or regional Move United Sanctioned Competitions, a National Governing Body or High School Athletic Association sanctioned event, or other held across the country event approved by Move United.

A national competition for adult athletes began in 1957 and continued through 1995. Youth athletes were able to compete starting in 1985 and that event still continues today. Those two events are now merging together in 2023. This will encourage adult athletes, warfighters, and Paralympians to join the existing youth competitors.

“There is a real need for additional opportunities for adaptive athletes over the age of 22 to not only come together but also to compete,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry. “We are excited to provide a platform for all athletes in our community to showcase their talent starting next year.”

With more than 400 athletes with disabilities and coaches expected to participate, the weeklong event includes competitions, clinics, education and social opportunities. The sports that will be contested include archery, para powerlifting, paratriathlon, shooting, swimming, track and field, and wheelchair tennis.

Move United selected the City of Hoover to host the 2023 and 2024 competition after a nationwide bid process. The local organizing committee that will host and spearhead the event include the City of Hoover, Lakeshore Foundation, and Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“As one of the most diverse cities in Alabama, the City of Hoover makes an intentional effort to make sure everyone feels included and empowered,” says Hoover Mayor Frank V. Brocato. “We are excited to share our facilities with the Move United team and those of all abilities. We also look forward to welcoming all of the athletes to our area and showing them an experience filled with smiles and southern charm.”

