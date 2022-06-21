Man killed in crash on Jack Warner Parkway early Saturday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 29-year-old man died in a crash early Saturday morning in Tuscaloosa.

The crash happened on Jack Warner Parkway just after 2 a.m.

A passing driver called 911 to report a 2006 Buick Lucerne had hit a pole and caught fire at the intersection of Jack Warner and Randall Way. Officers arrived and found that driver Michael Aaron Lax of Virginia had died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.