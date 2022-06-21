Ladies get Auburn Football experience at 2022 Women’s Clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of women got the chance to train like an Auburn Football player for a day including our Lynden Blake, who was a featured guest at this year’s Auburn Football Women’s Clinic.

These ladies earning their five-star ratings!

“I haven’t tackled anything in 40 years,” Kathy Russell, said.

Bryan Harsin, his staff and players putting the group through on-field drills at each position.

“I mean that was really a workout,” Deborah Williams said.

It wasn’t the tackling or the running that threw Suzie Hogan for a loop! She has a whole new appreciation for the offensive line!

“Being in the three point stance was a lot harder than I realized, especially when they held us there for a few seconds,” Hogan said.

It’s tough, but these women were showing their strength!

“I think it’s really a tribute to the Auburn fan base to see the ladies come out today and really be enthusiastic about football and want to soak up some knowledge,” Brad Larrondo, Auburn Football Chief of Staff, said.

Russell leaving the clinic confident in her football knowledge.

“We know a lot more than the other women,” Russell said.

And even though it’s June, trash talk is in mid-season form!

“We are going to beat Bama...us women are,” Russell said.

