Jefferson Co. Dept. of Health doctor killed in motorcycle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A longtime doctor with the Jefferson County Department of Health died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, June 18, 2022, according to JCDH officials.

An email from JCDH read, “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) shares news of the tragic passing of Ashraf Edward “Ed” Khan, M.D. Dr. Khan passed away suddenly Saturday. He was 56 years old.

Dr. Khan worked at JCDH for many years serving in various roles, including previously as Medical Director of Disease Control. He served as one of JCDH’s Subject Matter Experts on various public health issues.

JCDH officials said Khan was especially renowned for his expertise in tuberculosis. Clinicians across the state and much of the country sought his expertise in the care of challenging tuberculosis cases.

In addition to his work in Alabama, he had done infectious disease work in other countries including Zambia, Cambodia, Kazakhstan, Haiti, Mozambique, Kenya, South Africa, Guyana, and Guatemala.

