LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Jefferson Co. Coroner asking for help locating family of recently deceased men

The coroner's office is looking for family members of Floyd Jay Ponder and William Lamar Morgan.
The coroner's office is looking for family members of Floyd Jay Ponder and William Lamar Morgan.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating family members of two men who recently died.

Floyd Jay Ponder, 68, died June 16 at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

His death is believed to be from natural causes. Ponder was serving a life sentence for a 1984 murder conviction from Cullman County.

His mom, Lucille Ponder, died in 2012 in Cullman County. He possibly has four sisters still living.

William Lamar Morgan, 57, of Hoover also died June 16. He was found unresponsive at a friend’s home in the 4700 block of Rime Village Drive.

The coroner says Morgan was under the care of a physician for significant natural disease.

He possibly has a sister by the name of Lisa that lives out of state and is believed to be his only living family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
KY woman bitten by snake on door hanger
Snake bites Kentucky woman on the face
The fire started Monday on Brick Plant Road.
1 hurt; multiple fire departments on scene of gas line blaze in Walker Co.
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident
TPD at Cottages of Lake Tamaha
One person dead following shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
A passing driver called 911 to report a 2006 Buick Lucerne had hit a pole and caught fire at...
Man killed in crash on Jack Warner Parkway early Saturday morning
Alabamians will once again head to the polls on Tuesday, June 21, this time for primary runoff...
Decision 2022 primary runoff happening today!
Snake bite goes viral
Snake bite goes viral