Jefferson Co. Coroner asking for help locating family of recently deceased men

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating family members of two men who recently died.

Floyd Jay Ponder, 68, died June 16 at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.

His death is believed to be from natural causes. Ponder was serving a life sentence for a 1984 murder conviction from Cullman County.

His mom, Lucille Ponder, died in 2012 in Cullman County. He possibly has four sisters still living.

William Lamar Morgan, 57, of Hoover also died June 16. He was found unresponsive at a friend’s home in the 4700 block of Rime Village Drive.

The coroner says Morgan was under the care of a physician for significant natural disease.

He possibly has a sister by the name of Lisa that lives out of state and is believed to be his only living family.

