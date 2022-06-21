Gumbo to Geaux: Pasta Tricie

Pasta Tricie

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked pasta

1 cup cooked chicken seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, and Cajun spice

½ cup diced Conecuh Sausage

½ cup diced peppers

1 t. tomato paste

1 t. cajun spice

1 t. garlic powder

2 c. heavy cream

1 T. liquid butter

Directions:

Place a saute pan over medium heat. Place chicken, sausage, and peppers in pan with liquid butter. Allow to cook 1 minute. Add tomato paste. Make sure all items are coated with the tomato paste. Add heavy cream and increase heat. Add Cajun spice and garlic powder. Bring to a boil and add pasta. Toss until pasta is fully coated. Pour in your favorite bowl and enjoy!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.