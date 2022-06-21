LawCall
Gumbo to Geaux: Pasta Tricie

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Pasta Tricie

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked pasta

1 cup cooked chicken seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, and Cajun spice

½ cup diced Conecuh Sausage

½ cup diced peppers

1 t. tomato paste

1 t. cajun spice

1 t. garlic powder

2 c. heavy cream

1 T. liquid butter

Directions:

Place a saute pan over medium heat. Place chicken, sausage, and peppers in pan with liquid butter. Allow to cook 1 minute. Add tomato paste. Make sure all items are coated with the tomato paste. Add heavy cream and increase heat. Add Cajun spice and garlic powder. Bring to a boil and add pasta. Toss until pasta is fully coated. Pour in your favorite bowl and enjoy!

