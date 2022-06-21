Great American Cleanup in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is participating in the Great American Cleanup from June 20-24, 2022 to prevent littering and promote cleaner neighborhoods.

City leaders are currently accepting individuals and groups of volunteers to clean any area within the city limit. The engineering department is providing free trash bags and free pickup.

Volunteers can help clean roadways parks, and more. Engineering Superintendent Jeramy Ward says this will assist in keeping the waterways safe and clean.

The Great American Cleanup is a part of Keep Etowah Beautiful with initiatives for programs and resources to end littering, improve recycling and beautify communities.

“To help people understand the need for cleanups like this and to stop littering. It keeps our waterway clean. It helps our city look better,” says Ward. “But also participating in this when you get out there and pick stuff up you find a lot of stuff and you see what people are throwing out. It’s education that next time you think about throwing out that cup, you won’t.”

If you’d like to participate contact Jeramy Ward at 256-549-4527 or jward@cityofgadsden.com.

