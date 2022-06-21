First Alert for hotter temperatures Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! Today is the first day of summer. The summer solstice officially occurred at 4:13 AM. It is one of the longest days of the year! Sunrise this morning occurs at 5:37 AM and sunset is now at 8 PM. Tomorrow morning sunrise will end up a minute later at 5:38 AM. We are starting out the morning with comfortable temperatures for the most part. Cooler areas are in parts of north and east Alabama this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Areas along and west of I-65 are a little warmer with temperatures in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear with a few clouds around. We have a ridge of high pressure that is building across the Central United States that will boost our temperatures well into the 90s this afternoon. Get ready for a hot Tuesday afternoon! Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 90s. East Alabama will end up slightly cooler compared to west Alabama today. Most of us will end up with a mostly sunny sky, but we could see some extra clouds move in across east Alabama this afternoon. Winds will end up light from the north at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels won’t be super high, but it won’t be super comfortable. A little mugginess will likely give us heat index values around 100°F this afternoon. Just make sure you stay hydrated if you must work outdoors during the afternoon hours. If you plan on attending the Barons game this evening at Regions, plan for a warm baseball game! Temperatures will likely start out in the upper 80s and cool into the upper 70s by the end of the game. Wind speeds will be light with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week will be the heat. Last week was super humid which gave us heat index values at or above 105°F. The good news about this week’s heat is that the humidity levels will end up a little lower. The bad news is that the actual air temperature could end up hotter than what we saw last week. High temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 90s tomorrow and will likely continue into the weekend. Spots that have the greatest chance to see triple digits will likely end up in west Alabama. Overnight lows won’t be as warm as last week. We’ll likely end up with temperatures in the low to mid 70s vs mid to upper 70s.

Rain Chances This Week: Rain will be the only thing that will help us cool down this week. We won’t see any rain today, but we could see a few showers or storms tomorrow and Thursday. A weak cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast Thursday. Ahead of the front, there could be just enough heat, humidity, and lift to spark up a shower or storm. Rain chance tomorrow remains low but not zero at 10%. We could see a 20% chance for isolated storms Thursday. Rain chances will likely remain 10% or less Friday and Saturday. Heat will be the primary story for us until early next week.

Increasing Rain Chances Next Week: It looks like the hot and dry pattern will change a little as we head into early next week. Sunday could end up as a transition day as a disturbance develops across the Southeast. We’ll introduce a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances could increase to 40% Monday afternoon and evening. Any storm that forms early next week could end up strong or severe. The main threat will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. Temperatures next week could end up closer to average with highs in the lower 90s and morning temperatures in the lower 70s.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center continues to show quiet conditions for the Atlantic over the next five days. June is normally a quiet month for tropical activity. Areas to watch during the month include the east Coast, Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean. We start to look out towards the Atlantic for tropical development in late July and into August. Hurricane season peaks in September and comes to an end on November 30th. If you plan on heading down to the Gulf Coast this week, the weather will likely remain hot! High temperatures are likely to climb into the mid to upper 90s for the remainder of the week. We are forecasting a moderate rip current threat tomorrow for the Gulf Coast, but it could lower for the remainder of the week. Sea surface temperatures continue to warm into the mid to upper 80s.

