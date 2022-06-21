During the heat wave remember this if you have children

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Firefighters said they’re something every parent should remember when it comes to children playing outside during a heat wave.

Experts said playground equipment can become ‘hot stoves’ under the blazing sun.

A lot of the equipment like monkey bars and slides are made of metal or aluminum and if the playgrounds are exposed directly to the sun with no shaded trees around, that could be a potential problem for a child, something to keep in mind, according to the Tuscaloosa Fire Department.

“We have a few tips we want parents to take and one of those is just being cautious during the times you go to the playground. It’s going to be hottest during your afternoon hours. You want to make sure you want to take your children either early in the morning or early evening because if you go in the middle of the day that’s when your equipment will be the hottest and the equipment will be the hottest,” said Tuscaloosa Fire Department spokeswoman Holly Whigham.

Fire department leaders said they’re not aware of any recent medical calls to area playgrounds. Just remember it would be like touching fire when it’s 100 degrees outside.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.