LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

During the heat wave remember this if you have children

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Firefighters said they’re something every parent should remember when it comes to children playing outside during a heat wave.

Experts said playground equipment can become ‘hot stoves’ under the blazing sun.

A lot of the equipment like monkey bars and slides are made of metal or aluminum and if the playgrounds are exposed directly to the sun with no shaded trees around, that could be a potential problem for a child, something to keep in mind, according to the Tuscaloosa Fire Department.

“We have a few tips we want parents to take and one of those is just being cautious during the times you go to the playground. It’s going to be hottest during your afternoon hours. You want to make sure you want to take your children either early in the morning or early evening because if you go in the middle of the day that’s when your equipment will be the hottest and the equipment will be the hottest,” said Tuscaloosa Fire Department spokeswoman Holly Whigham.

Fire department leaders said they’re not aware of any recent medical calls to area playgrounds. Just remember it would be like touching fire when it’s 100 degrees outside.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen dies after electrocuted in severe car accident
KY woman bitten by snake on door hanger
Snake bites Kentucky woman on the face
The fire started Monday on Brick Plant Road.
1 hurt; multiple fire departments on scene of gas line blaze in Walker Co.
Dylan Pegues
Auburn teen in hospital after electrocuted in severe car accident
TPD at Cottages of Lake Tamaha
One person dead following shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

Latest News

New pictures of Alex Drueke
Family of Tuscaloosa-native captured solider says Russia makes erroneous claim
Source: WBRC video
Rep. Mo Brooks results watch party
Source: WBRC video
Russia claims Geneva Convention doesn't apply to Ala. men in Ukraine
Source: WBRC video
Staying safe on the playground during summer heat