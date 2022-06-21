LawCall
Dream come true for DiChiara family to watch Sonny play in College World Series.

Auburn baseball at College World Series
By Lynden Blake
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn maybe had an hour or so to celebrate winning their first game in the College World Series since 1997, but then the team has to switch gears to prep for another SEC opponent, Arkansas.

Players are focused. Parents may be a little nervous. I talked to the college baseball superstar, Sonny DiChiara’s mom today.

It’s a long drive from Hoover to Omaha, but Lara DiChiara couldn’t ask for a better experience for her family at the College World Series. Distance is no matter for this fan base.

She says the Auburn faithful have shown up and made their presence known in Omaha.

From Tiger Walk, to hanging out at the team hotel after games, to the ‘War Eagles’ you hear flying around the restaurants next to the stadium- Auburn fans are everywhere.

She said if you love baseball to add the College World Series to your bucket list. But nothing beats seeing her son live out his dream.

“The atmosphere is phenomenal, then you look and see your child is out there, I don’t know if I have any words for that really, it’s amazing,” Lara said.

And this is just cool y’all, Lara went to Auburn in the 80s and was a Diamond Doll for Auburn Baseball when none other than Frank Thomas was in orange and blue.

Full circle moment for the DiChiara family.

Sonny is Number 17- If you watch the broadcast you’ll quickly see this former Hoover Buc has captured the college baseball world this season.

