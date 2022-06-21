LawCall
Delayed ballots at Precinct 1110; will stay open 90 minutes later

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Precinct 1110, Don Hawkins Park & Recreation Center, 8920 Roebuck Blvd, will remain open until 8:30 p.m. to voters at this precinct, according to Jefferson County officials.

The delayed closing is due to ballots not being available at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning when the location opened.

WBRC FOX6 News will update elections results here after polls close tonight.

