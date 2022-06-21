Chambers County Deputy Sheriff dies in line of duty

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Attorney General released a statement on Monday, June 20 responding to the death of Chambers County Deputy Sheriff J’Mar Colin Abel.

Deputy Abel, age 24, was in pursuit of a suspect when he lost control of his patrol car around 4:30 p.m. according to the report. Authorities say he died as a result of the crash.

“Alabama’s law enforcement community is saddened tonight to learn of the loss of Chambers County Deputy Sheriff J’Mar Colin Abel, who gave his life while protecting the public,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Attorney General Marshall says on the day of his death, Abel was marking his second anniversary with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputy Sheriff Abel is the seventh Alabama law enforcement officer to perish in the line of duty this year, giving his all to fulfil his oath to protect and serve the public. His loss reminds us of the sacrifice that our law enforcement heroes make for us every day. We can never repay them,” said Attorney General Marshall.

Deputy Abel is survived by his fiancée, Jasmine Gaddist, and his father, Martin Abel.

