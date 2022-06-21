LawCall
Birmingham Police looking for missing man

Anthony Sherrod, 67, was last seen June 20 at his home in the 4800 block of Court V.
Anthony Sherrod, 67, was last seen June 20 at his home in the 4800 block of Court V.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help locating a missing man.

Anthony Sherrod, 67, was last seen June 20 at his home in the 4800 block of Court V.

Sherrod is described as 6′01′ and weighs 185 pounds.

He uses a cane to walk and suffers from a cognitive disorder that impairs his judgment.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Anthony Sherrod, please contact 205-297-8445.

